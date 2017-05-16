Man held as £35,000 found after vehicle search

A man has been detained on suspicion of money laundering after £35,000 in cash was recovered following a vehicle search in the Sprucefield area, close to Lisburn.

The suspect is aged 53, and was arrested by members of the PSNI’s serious orgainsed crime branch.

He was also held after cannabis worth an estimated £40,000 was found at a house in Old Westland Road, north Belfast, not far from the Waterworks.

He is suspected of possession and possession with intent to supply the drug.

He is being questioned in Belfast’s Musgrave police station.