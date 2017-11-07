Man held over crash which killed Glenavy gardener

A man has been arrested over a suspected hit-and-run collision in Liverpool which killed a Co Antrim gardener.

Matthew Bradley, 24, from Glenavy, was struck by a silver BMW in the city centre on Friday night during a night out with friends.

The award-winning landscape gardener later died in hospital.

A spokesman for Merseyside Police said: “Police have arrested a man following a fatal traffic collision on The Strand in Liverpool city centre on November 3.

“A 22-year-old man from Vauxhall, Liverpool, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

“He has been taken to a police station in Merseyside to be interviewed.”

Earlier, Mr Bradley’s family described him as a kindhearted man who had an illustrious career ahead of him.

In a statement, his parents Donal and Margaret Bradley, speaking on behalf of his three sisters Claire, Roisin and Megan, and his girlfriend Rhiannon, who is from Guildford, said: “Matthew was hugely talented and award-winning in his chosen career of landscape gardening, following in his dad’s footsteps, and had an illustrious career ahead of him.

“He was a funny, kind-hearted and generous young man who will be sorely missed by all that knew him.”