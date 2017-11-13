Man in court accused of stalking Christine Lampard

A man has appeared in court accused of stalking TV presenter Christine Lampard.

It is alleged Christof King, 39, caused the Loose Women star serious alarm or distress which had an adverse effect on her usual day-to-day activities.

The charge states that between January 2015 and October this year King sent distressing tweets, letters, and made unwarranted visits to Mrs Lampard’s home in Chelsea, south west London.

The TV star, formerly known as Christine Bleakley, changed her name after marrying former England and Chelsea player Frank Lampard in December 2015.

King, of Mowbray Road, Brent, north west London, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court and indicated a not guilty plea electing a jury trial at crown court.

His bail conditions state he must not contact directly or indirectly Christine Lampard or Frank Lampard, and he must not enter the Borough of Kensington and Chelsea.

They also state he must not attend the home of the Lampards, and he must not attend any private or public function at which it is advertised the couple are due to attend.

King is due to next appear at Isleworth Crown Court on December 11.