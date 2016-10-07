Man in court accused of theft spree

A man has been remanded in custody accused of carrying out four burglaries in a 24-hour crime spree.

Thomas Stokes allegedly broke into properties in east Belfast and Holywood, Co Down, on Wednesday.

Stokes, 26, of Jamaica Court in Belfast, appeared at the city’s Magistrates’ Court to face 14 charges on Friday.

The alleged offences included stealing cash and a watch in a burglary on the Upper Newtownards Road.

Three other burglaries with intent to steal related to a nearby address and two other properties on Holywood’s High Street.

Other charges included handling stolen goods, possession of cannabis, dangerous driving on Belfast’s Cliftonville Road and failing to stop, report or remain at the scene of an accident.

Stokes was remanded into custody to appear again by video-link in four weeks time.