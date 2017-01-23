Man in court charged with Anita Downey’s murder

A 51-year-old man has appeared at Lisburn Magistrates’ court, charged with the murder of Anita Downey (nee Doran) in Lurgan last week.

David Lyness, of Toberhewney Hall in Lurgan, appeared in the dock wearing a grey sweater and tracksuit bottoms.

PACEMAKER BELFAST 20/01/2017 Police can confirm that the woman whose body was found in a house in Toberhewny Hall in Lurgan during the early hours of this morning was 51 year old Anita Downey. �(R)�(R)A post mortem examination to determine the cause of death is expected to take place tomorrow.�(R)�(R)A 51 year old man arrested on suspicion of her murder remains in police custody

He spoke only to confirm he understood the charges.

He was remanded in custody, to appear again by video link in Craigavon 10 February .

The body of Anita, 51, was discovered in a house in the Toberhewney Hall area at about 2:50am on Friday.

PSNI Inspector David McGrory said enquiries into the murder were continuing and asked the public for their assistance in locating a mobile phone which he believed “has been missing somewhere in the Lurgan area since around 9pm on the evening of Thursday 19 January”.

He asked anyone who found a phone in the Lurgan area to contact detectives at the incident room in Mahon Road station.