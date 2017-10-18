Man in court charged with manslaughter over fatal car crash

A man has appeared in court charged with the manslaughter of a young mother in a car crash.

Padraig Toher, 27, of Bawnboy Ballyconnell in Cavan, kept his head lowered as he stood in the dock at Enniskillen Magistrates Court accused of killing 23-year-old Natasha Carruthers.

Ms Carruthers, a mother of one, died after a car crash near Derrylin earlier this month.

A defence lawyer told the court that Toher "deeply regrets his role in the accident".

The lawyer added: "He asked to extend his condolences and sympathy to the family of Ms Carruthers."

Toher faced a total of 10 charges, including Ms Carruthers' manslaughter and causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving to two other passengers.

He was also charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice by allegedly arranging to have repairs carried out to a BMW motor vehicle.

Other charges included failing to remain at the scene of an accident and failing to report an injury accident.

He was also charged with being in possession of an offensive weapon, namely a metal bar, and being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Toher did not apply for bail and was remanded in custody.

The District Judge told the court Ms Carruthers' death was a "tragic loss of life" and extended his sympathies to her family and friends.

The case was adjourned until November 15 for mention.