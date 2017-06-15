Man in court for murder after dismembered body found in Wicklow mountains

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a woman whose dismembered body was found dispersed across the Wicklow Mountains.

Kieran Green was remanded in custody for one week following a brief hearing at Tallaght District Court in Dublin, the Courts Service said.

He is accused of murdering Patricia O'Connor, 61, from Rathfarnham on May 29 or 30 on Mountain View Park in Churchtown in the south of the city.

The grandmother was reported missing almost two weeks ago.

Green, 32 and from Mountain View Park, Churchtown, was remanded in custody by Judge Patricia McNamara until next Thursday when he is due to appear before Cloverhill District Court.

Ms O'Connor's body was dismembered and dispersed across parts of rural Co Wicklow.

Her remains were recovered over several days along a 20km to 30km stretch of the Old Military Road with the first gruesome discovery made last Saturday evening by a group of people near Glencree Peace and Reconciliation Centre.

Limbs and other parts of the torso were found in other locations, including discoveries at Glenmacnass waterfall and at Lough Brea Lower on Military Road, south of Glencree.

Ms O'Connor's head and hands were found in a plastic bag.