Man in court on Horner murder charge

A 28-year-old man will appear in Newtownards Magistrates Court today charged with the murder of Colin Horner.

He has also been charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life.

A 47-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the murder has been released unconditionally.

Thirty-five-year-old Mr. Horner was gunned down at close range in the carpark of Sainsbury’s supermarket in Bangor on Sunday in front of his three-year-old son.

It is understood that Mr. Horner, originally from Carrickfergus, recently relocated to the North Down town amid fears he would be targeted in the same paramilitary feud that claimed the life of his associate George Gilmore, in March.

Police have thanked the public who have contacted the PSNI in connection with the “brutal and senseless” murder of Mr. Horner.

Det Supt Kevin Geddes thanked people who had come forward with “vital information”.

He urged anyone who may have footage of the scene from devices or dashcams or any other information to get in touch.