Man injured by gang in Craigavon

Police are appealing for information after a man was attacked by a gang in the Enniskeen area of Craigavon.

Constable McElkerney said : “It was reported that at approximately 6.00pm on Sunday 4th June, a male was assaulted by a group of males on a back path in the Enniskeen area of Craigavon.

“The male received several injuries as a result of the assault, however they are not believed to be life threatening.

“We are appealing to anyone that may have witnessed this incident to contact Lurgan Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 937 of the 06/06/17.

“Or, alternatively if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”