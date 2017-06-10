Man injured in east Belfast petrol bomb attack

A man was taken to hospital following an early morning arson attack on a house in east Belfast,

Police say a number of windows in the property in the Gawn Street area were smashed and a vehicle outside was also set alight.

A man in his 40s, who was inside the house at the time of the attack, was treated in hospital for minor injuries.

A police spokesman said: “Just after 1am this morning (Saturday), we received a report that a petrol bomb had been thrown at a house in the Ballymacarrett area.

He appealed to anyone who has information about this attack to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 97 of 10/6/17 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.