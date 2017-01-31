Man injured in Rasharkin shooting

A man was taken to hospital for treatment last night following a shooting incident in Rasharkin, Co Antrim.

Police said two shots were fired through windows of a house in the Moneyleck Park area of Rasharkin on Monday night at around 10.20pm.

The man was treated in hospital for minor injuries and has since been discharged.

PSNI Inspector Colin Shaw is appealing for anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area of Moneyleck Park in Rasharkin on Monday evening to contact detectives at Coleraine on 101 quoting reference number 1175 30/01/17 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.