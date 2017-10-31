Man jailed for assault on aunt after family row

A 24-year-old man has been jailed for attacking his aunt during a family dispute in Belfast.

Sentencing Matthew Finnegan to six months in prison, a judge said the “tipping point” was when he kicked her on the ground.

Finnegan, of Wolfhill Avenue South in the city, also lashed out and tried to head-butt police following his arrest.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard he turned violent after arriving at a relative’s house on July 23.

He was asked to leave but responded by pushing his aunt and assaulting her when she fell to the ground, prosecutors said.

During a separate bout of aggression in April this year Finnegan kicked out at another police officer responding to an unrelated 999 call.

He also spat on a cell van while being taken into custody, the court heard.

A defence lawyer said both incidents were fuelled by alcohol.

She told the court Finnegan started drinking after the loss of his supermarket job and splitting up with a long-term partner.

“He had this huge row with his family,” she said.

“It’s rather unfortunate this has led to the breakdown in the relationship with other family members.”

Passing sentence for common assault, three counts of assault on police and criminal damage, Deputy District Judge Browne ruled Finnegan had gone too far for anything other than immediate custody.

“There was a tipping point in this case when one reads about what he did to his aunt,” he said.

“Not only (did he) push past her but knocked her to the floor and got stuck in and kicked her.”

Judge Browne ordered him to serve six months behind bars for that attack, with lesser sentences running concurrently for the other offences.