Man jailed for drunken attack on Translink official

A man who attacked a Translink official after being stopped from getting on a train for being drunk has been jailed for six months.

Jordan Snoddy punched the victim, inflicting a bloodied nose, and ripped his shirt during a violent outburst at Belfast’s Great Victoria Street Station.

The 20-year-old, with a previous address at hostel accommodation in the city, also lashed out at two PSNI officers in a separate incident a week later.

He appeared before Belfast Magistrates’ Court to be sentenced for criminal damage, common assault, disorderly behaviour and assault on police.

A prosecution lawyer said Snoddy became violent during the incident at the train station on June 11 last year.

He had been refused travel because he was intoxicated, the court heard.

“The injured party stated that as he was leading the defendant from the station he began to struggle and punched the injured party to the nose, resulting in a bloodied nose,” the prosecutor said.

“The injured party’s shirt was also torn during the altercation.”

Snoddy had to be restrained on the ground due to his behaviour.

Six days later he was arrested again following a disturbance at another location in the city.

District Judge Liam McNally was told the defendant became agitated as he was taken into custody, striking, kicking out and spitting at officers.

Defence counsel John O’Connor said Snoddy had been at a vulnerable stage in his life, describing his actions as “a cry out for help”.

He added that his client, who is already in custody for other matters, currently has no family support.

Imposing four months imprisonment for the train station incident, and a further two months for the assaults on police, Judge McNally said: “These are serious offences, the only proper sentence is one of custody.”