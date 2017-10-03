Man jailed for grooming and abuse of ‘vulnerable’ teenage girl

A 34-year-old man who groomed and sexually abused a “vulnerable” teenage girl has been sent to prison.

Belfast Crown Court heard that Johnathan Woodside’s offending came to light after the girl’s father saw sexually explicit messages between the pair on her Facebook account.

Handing Woodside a sentence of two years and three months, Judge Patricia Smyth told him: “You exploited a crush that the complainant developed in order to feed your own sexual preoccupation and fantasies at the time.”

Informing Woodside, of Highfield Drive in Belfast, that he will spend half his sentence in prison with the remainder on licence upon his release, the judge also said that he “exploited and manipulated” a relationship with her, which he controlled for “sexual gratification”.

Woodside pleaded guilty to six offences which he committed over a four-month period from September 2013 to January 2014.

During that time, Woodside persuaded the girl to send him indecent images of her private parts, as well as meeting her following grooming. He also admitted causing a child to engage in sexual activity with him.

The complainaint – who has a degree of mental impairment and attended a special school – believed she was Woodside’s girlfriend. The court heard she is socially and emotionally immature, and has basic speech, language and learning difficulties.

The sexual abuse occurred in both the complainant’s and Woodside’s home, and also in the car park at Cavehill.

Contact between the pair in that four-month period, the court heard, also amounted to over 100 calls and around 30 texts, as well as communication on Facebook and WhatsApp.

Judge Smyth told Woodside there was “no doubt” he was aware of both her age and her vulnerability when he started an “inappropriate relationship” with her.

The judge also said that while it was clear any sexual activity between Woodside and the girl was fully consensual, and that the girl believed Woodside was her boyfriend, at the time she was 14 and he was 30.

The Belfast man was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years, and was made the subject of a 10-year Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO).