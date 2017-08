Police are appealing for witnesses after a young male and his girlfriend were assaulted at New Street, Randalstown, on Sunday, August 6.

The young male sustained facial injuries and lost consciousness after being assaulted by three unknown males at 1am.

If you were in the vinicity of New Street, Randalstown at 1am please contact Police at Antrim on 101 quoting Police Ref 1074 07/08/17