Man makes suspicious approach to schoolgirl: Police issue ‘stranger danger’ warning

Police investigating a report of a man making a suspicious approach to a child in Lurgan have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Police received a report about the incident, which took place in the Dingwell Park area, on Friday morning, November 11.

“At around 8:15am a male driving a white van (possibly a car/van), pulled alongside a young girl on her way to school, asking her to get into the van,” a post on the PSNI Craigavon Facebook page explains.

“This young girl did exactly the right thing. She remembered ‘Stranger Danger’, and ran on to school.

“The driver is described as being 50 - 60 years old with grey hair and a grey beard.

“If you were in the area this morning and saw someone matching that description or a similar vehicle, please contact us on 101. The reference number is 394 of 11/11/16. If you have information but are hesitant about speaking directly to us, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“If this was YOU, and there is an innocent explanation to this, it’s vital that you call us immediately.”

The post concludes: “Parents, take a leaf out of this girl’s parents book - remind your kids about stranger danger. Remind them to never accept lifts from strangers, to run away if asked to get into a car, and to tell an adult they know as soon as possible.”