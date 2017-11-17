Man pleads guilty to stealing from Royal British Legion

A man has been sentenced following a number of thefts from the Royal British Legion in Larne.

Kenneth McDowell (57) faced charges relating to incidents dating between March 2014 and April 2015.

McDowell, whose address was previously given as Circular Road in Larne, now of Dalharco Avenue, Patna, Ayr, pleaded guilty to four charges at Antrim Crown Court on Wednesday, November 15.

He pleaded guilty to stealing £700 from the Larne Royal British Legion on dates between March 9 2014 and April 1 2014.

He also pleaded guilty to stealing £589.65 from the Point Street venue on February 28 2015.

McDowell entered a guilty plea to one count of fraud by false representation in that he claimed he was an authorised signatory on a chequebook and entitled to the sum of £340 on April 13 2015.

He also pleaded guilty to one charge of burglary involving entry into an office of the Royal British Legion premises in Larne’s Point Street when two cheques were stolen on April 12 2015.

McDowell was sentenced to nine months, concurrent with each other. The said sentence is to be suspended for two years.

Commenting following the sentencing, a police spokesperson said: “After a long, protracted investigation by Larne Neighbourhood Policing Team, a Larne man was convicted at Antrim Crown Court on November 15 on four charges including theft and burglary.

“The matter related to a breach of trust involving a committee member at the Royal British Legion dishonestly appropriating a substantial amount of money.

“The man pleaded guilty to four charges and was sentenced to nine months imprisonment, suspended for two years on each count.”