Man ‘plotted attack’ on alleged sex abusers

A former schoolboy footballer told police he planned to cut the penises off two brothers he claims sexually abused him in childhood, the High Court has heard.

The Belfast man also revealed he had carried out surveillance and was set to launch a sledgehammer attack on the alleged perpetrators, prosecutors claimed.

Details emerged as the 31-year-old was granted bail on charges of making threats to kill the pair currently awaiting trial.

Banning any contact with the brothers, a judge told him: “You will have your day in court quite soon.”

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested after his GP contacted police on June 2.

Crown lawyer Natalie Pinkerton said the doctor raised concerns about threatening remarks made during a consultation.

Before being cautioned the man made further comments to a PSNI officer, the court heard.

“He stated that he was going to smash the heads of these two men with a sledgehammer, cut off their penises and shove them down their throats,” Ms Pinkerton disclosed.

Further threats related to the use of a pickaxe, the barrister added.

“He also indicated to the officer that he didn’t care if they died.”

Mr Justice Deeny was told the man claimed to have surveillance on one of his alleged abusers and knew where he went shopping.

He allegedly said he had been “90% sure” of carrying out his plans before being arrested.

According to the prosecution the threats relate to a forthcoming trial involving the two brothers.

They are accused of historic sexual offences against the man, the court heard.

Ms Pinkerton said the pair were known through a football club, with one of them having coached the man during his childhood.

Granting bail, the judge pointed out: “He’s a 31-year-old man with no criminal record. How often do you see that in these courts?”