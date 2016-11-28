Man ‘put wife’s life at risk in arson attack’

A man has been remanded in custody charged with an arson attack endangering the life of his wife.

Ian Anyon was arrested following a fire at a house on Reid Street in east Belfast on Friday.

The 52-year-old appeared before the city’s magistrates’ court to face a single count of arson.

Anyon, currently of no fixed abode, is alleged to have damaged by fire a property belonging to him with intent to endanger the life of his wife.

A police officer said she could connect him to the charge.

Defence counsel Michael Boyd confirmed he was not seeking bail at this stage because no address was available.

Mr Boyd also told the court of ongoing domestic issues involving the same alleged victim.

District Judge Fiona Bagnall remanded Anyon in custody to appear again by video-link in a week’s time.