Man receives £22,500 to settle historic sex abuse claim

A man allegedly subjected to sexual abuse at a Co Down children’s home more than 50 years ago is to receive £22,500 to settle his legal action.

The 66-year-old claims he suffered a serious psychiatric injury due to his treatment as a boy staying at Rubane House in Kircubbin.

He sued the De La Salle religious order who ran the home, seeking damages for a “serious and persistent” alleged campaign.

It was confirmed at the High Court in Belfast that his lawsuit has been resolved.

Solicitor Claire McKeegan of KRW Law, representing the plaintiff, announced a settlement for the sum of £22,500.

The man, who cannot be identified, is also to receive his legal costs.

No admission of liability was made by the defendants.

Rubane House was among the homes examined by the Historical Institutional Abuse (HIA) Inquiry set up to investigate decades of child abuse in residential institutions in Northern Ireland.

It was estimated that 200 of Rubane’s 1,050 former residents have made allegations of serious sexual or physical abuse.

One of those was the plaintiff, who stayed there during the 1960s.

His lawsuit featured claims that he was subjected to physical, emotional and sexual abuse from the age of 11.

Two of the De La Salle brothers associated with the home at that time were named in the legal papers as the alleged perpetrators.

But following announced settlement his case will not proceed to trial.