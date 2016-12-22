Man refused bail in stabbing charge case

A man accused of using knives and forks to cut a stab victim about the face and neck must spend Christmas in custody, a High Court judge ruled today.

Darren Caskey was refused bail amid claims that he inflicted the injuries to a man in Larne, Co Antrim in a row over a woman.

The 44-year-old, of Centenary House in Belfast, faces charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and possessing an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

It was claimed that the victim met Caskey and his girlfriend on a train to Larne on November 12.

Prosecution counsel Kate McKay said he walked the woman back to an address at Ferris Avenue after believing the couple had fallen out.

She claimed Caskey then arrived at the property and accused the man of going with his girlfriend.

Mrs McKay alleged: “The applicant pulled knives and forks from the kitchen drawer and attacked him, cutting him about the face and neck.”

The victim sustained several cuts and gashes before returning to his home and calling police, the court heard.

Officers arrested Caskey after forcing their way into the Ferris Avenue property.

He denied carrying out the attack, claiming that the other man had started to self-harm while in his house.

Richard McConkey, defending, argued that there had been a delay in providing a statement of complaint.

Stressing the charges were denied, he contended: “There’s a degree of doubt about whether this case will ultimately result in a conviction.”

However, Mr Justic Colton pointed out that Caskey had breached an order imposed previously prohibiting any contact with his girlfriend.

Refusing bail, he said: “I think there is merit in the Crown suggestion of a risk of re-offending.”