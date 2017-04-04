Man released in Paul McCready murder probe

A man who was being held in relation to the death of 31-year-old father-of-two Paul McCready during a night out has been released from custody.

The man, 30, was arrested at the scene of the fatal incident – which the PSNI are treating as murder – in the early hours of Sunday.

At 7pm on Tuesday, they said he had been released pending a report to the PPS.

The police have not disclosed what he had been held on suspicion of.

The PSNI also said that, as of Tuesday night, they had taken statements from 20 people in relation to the incident.

Mr McCready was from the Cliftonville area of north Belfast. He was a civil servant and a keen sportsman, he had previously played with Belfast squads Cliftonville Olympic and Newington FC.

It is understood he had been out with his younger brother and partner Ruth at the time the incident, described by police as an “altercation”, began in the Northern Whig bar and spilled out into the street.

Funeral details are expected to be finalised today.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to ring police on 101, quoting reference number 94 02/04/17.

