Man released pending report after arrest in relation to 1982 James Gibson murder

A 54-year-old man arrested by detectives investigating the 1982 murder of James Gibson was last night released pending a report to the PPS.

Mr Gibson, who has been in the Ulster Defense Regiment, was shot dead by the IRA while driving a school bus in Coalisland.

He had stopped at a crossroads when he was shot and later died in hospital.

Gibson, a widower with seven children, had resigned from the UDR in 1980.