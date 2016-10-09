Man remanded for his own safety in loyalist weapons case

A Greenisland man accused of having weapons relating to an ongoing loyalist feud in Co Antrim was remanded into custody for his own safety on Saturday.

Belfast Magistrates Court heard that 33-year-old Gary Paul Lowry was arrested on Wednesday with four other men when police stopped a car in Carrickfergus at around 12.30am.

A police officer who told the court he believed he could connect Lowry to the offences, described how the car was stopped on Castlemara Gardens after police received a report that a man had been attacked in Chinese shop in the town at around 7pm. When the car was searched police uncovered crow bars, pick axe handles, a lock knife and a hammer

The officer said police believe the weapons are related to a UDA feud in the area which has been going on for a number of months.

District Judge Bernie Kelly refused a bail application on the basis that Lowry, of Glassillan Grove in Greenisland, might be at risk of harm from other people if released.

He was remanded in custody to appear again via videolink on November 4.