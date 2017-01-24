Man remanded on murder charge

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Anita Downey in Lurgan, Co Armagh.

The body of Ms Downey, 51, was discovered in a house in the Toberhewney Hall area in the early hours of Friday morning.

Relatives of Ms Downey watched from the public gallery at Lisburn Magistrates’ Court as Lurgan man David Lyness, 51, with an address at Toberhewney Hall, was charged with her murder.

Lyness, who had visible scratch marks on his neck, did not speak during his brief appearance.

A PSNI detective told the court he believed he could connect Lyness to the charge against him.

His defence solicitor said there was no application for bail.

Lyness was remanded in custody to appear before Craigavon Magistrates’ Court via video-link on February 10.

Members of Ms Downey’s family cried as they left the courthouse.

They said they were too upset to speak about her death at this time.

Police investigating the death recently asked the public for their assistance in locating a mobile phone which has been missing somewhere in the Lurgan area since around 9pm on Thursday January 19.

Anyone who finds a phone in the Lurgan area has been asked to contact detectives at the incident room in Mahon Road station.