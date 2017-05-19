Man run over by car then hit with weapon by female driver

A man in his 60s was run over by a car before the female driver got out and hit the man over the head with a weapon in Omagh on Wednesday evening, the PSNI have said.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for witnesses following the report of an assault that occurred on the Kevlin Road in the Omagh area.”
Constable Knox said: “It was reported that at approximately 7.05pm on Wednesday 17th May, what was believed to have been a grey Toyota Lexus drove over a male in his 60’s on the Kevlin Road in the Omagh area. The female driver of the vehicle then exited the car and hit the male over the head with a weapon.
“The male victim received injuries to his head, however they are not believed to be life threatening.”
Constable Knox added: “We are appealing to anyone that may have any information regarding this incident to contact Omagh Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1075 of the 17/05/17. Or, alternatively if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details we can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
