Man’s ear partially detached in Co Tyrone attack

A man was stabbed and had his ear partially detached in a knife and iron bar attack at his Co Tyrone home, the High Court has heard.

Prosecutors claimed he was targeted with his partner after being called a “tout” during a night out in Fintona last summer.

Details emerged as one of five people allegedly involved in the incident was denied permission to return to live in the town.

Brendan Keys faces charges of aggravated burglary, causing grievous bodily harm with intent, and criminal damage.

The 59-year-old, of McCaughey Terrace in Fintona, is currently on bail living at an address in Omagh.

Opposing Keys’ bid to be allowed back home, Crown lawyer Natalie Pinkerton detailed his alleged role in the early monring attack on August 7.

A group of men and women arrived at the Ashfield Gardens property, smashed windows and broke in, the court heard.

It was claimed that Keys stabbed a man inside, inflicting a puncture wound to his thigh.

Another intruder was also involved in the assault on him, according to the prosecution, swinging a bar or bat at him.

“His left ear was partially detached from his scalp, with a three cm laceration,” Ms Pinkerton disclosed.

Keys is not alleged to have caused the ear wound.

The injured man’s partner was also said to have sustained bruising during the break-in.

The prosecutor said the pair told police they had encountered some of the group while in town earlier that night.

“There had been a verbal altercation in relation to a matter, they had shouted words such as ‘tout’ to (the man),” Ms Pinkerton added.

“It’s believed there is something else preceding this; however, the injured party hasn’t provided any further details.”

She argued there could be further chance meetings if Keys was allowed to return to Fintona.

Defence counsel countered that Keys would agree to stay well away from the alleged victims’ home.

But denying the bail variation, Mr Justice Treacy said: “There’s clearly something there, and it looks as if there’s quite a degree of bad blood between the applicant and the injured parties.”