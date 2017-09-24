Man’s finger partially severed in north Belfast attack

A man has had the tip of his finger severed during an early morning assault in north Belfast.

The 24-year-old victim was walking with another male in the Antrim Road area when they were confronted by four other men around 5.30am on Saturday.

A PSNI spokesman said an assault then took place.

“Two of the four males involved were said to be in their late 20s and had local accents,” he said.

“One is described as wearing a light blue jacket and the other, a dark blue jacket. We have no descriptions of the other two males, except that they were also local and younger – possibly aged around 20.”

The spokesman added: “Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident early this morning to get in touch on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 316 of 23/9/17.

“Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”