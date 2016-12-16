Man sent to jail on sex assault charge

A man (62) who sexually assaulted a young woman as she was sleeping on a sofa has been sentenced to 16 months, six of which will be spent in jail.

The victim, who was 20 at the time, had gone to a house in Cullybackey, County Antrim, when she was targeted by Robert John Glass who previously pleaded guilty to a charge of sexual assault by penetration.

On Thursday at Antrim Crown Court the defendant was also put on the Sex Offenders’ Register for ten years.

Last week the court heard defence QC Neil Connor, QC, say the sex assault was “opportunistic” and Glass regretted what he did and was deemed to be at a low risk of re-offending.

Mr Connor said Glass’s wife of over 30 years passed away in 2010 from cancer.

Sentencing was previously adjourned in October when it was heard Glass’s daughter was seriously ill in hospital.

At the same court last week Mr Connor said the daughter had been suffering from a serious infection of the heart but thankfully she had been discharged although “she is not out of the woods yet” and still requires medical attention.

Judge Desmond Marrinan previously said that as Glass’s victim slept on the sofa she must have felt she was “safe among friends” before the “pretty revolting” attack.