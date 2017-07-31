Man sentenced in connection with David Black murder

A Dublin man who purchased the car used in the murder of Maghaberry prison officer David Black has been convicted of IRA membership.

Vincent Banks, 47, of Smithfield Gate Apartments in Dublin, was found guilty at a sitting of the Special Criminal Court in the city on Monday.

Father-of-two Mr Black, 52, was shot dead from a passing car as he drove to work along the M1 motorway near Lurgan on November 1, 2012.

A dissident paramilitary group calling itself ‘the IRA’ claimed responsibility. The Toyota Camry car used by the killers was set alight in the Kilwilkie area a short time afterwards.

During police interviews, Banks denied knowing anything about the Toyota Camry car or Mr Black’s murder – despite his thumbprint being found on the car’s log book.

Presiding judge Ms Justice Isobel Kennedy also heard evidence from a senior Garda officer that Banks was believed to have been an IRA member at the time of the shooting.

Banks was remanded in custody until October 9, when he is due back in court for sentencing.