Man shot dead at Toronto nightclub day before return to NI

A man shot dead outside a nightclub in Toronto, Canada last week was due to travel to Northern Ireland the following day to begin work at his father’s technology company in Newry.

Tyler McLean, 25, was due to travel from Toronto back to Northern Ireland to work at his father Hugh McLean’s company, Eversafe Technologies in Newry on October 2.

Sadly, he was shot dead alongside his friend Amir Jamal, 26, outside the Rebel nightclub at around 3am on October 1.

Canadian media outlets report that an altercation took place outside the nightclub before two men shot Mr McClean and Mr Jamal dead.

Mr McLean, a former pupil of St Therese of Lisieux Primary School in north Belfast, had worked as a nightclub promoter in Canada.

His father described what happened as “evil and tragic”.

Hugh McLean told the Irish News: “He was a wonderful fella. So kind and caring.

“He and I were going to go to a massive trade show in England. He was jumping right in with both feet.”

A death notice published by Newediuk Funeral Home in Canada described Mr McLean as “a wonderful young man with a bright future ahead of him”.

Adam Mahgoub, described as a friend of Mr McLean by the Toronto Star, told the Canadian newspaper: “Tyler was such a friendly guy. Nobody could ever be mad at him and he had a lot of friends in the city who are shocked at this.”

He added: “He was very well respected, very well liked. Tyler had a bright future.”

A memorial service was held for Mr McLean on Saturday in Toronto.