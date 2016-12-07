Man shot dead in Cork

A murder investigation is underway after a 37-year-old man was shot dead in Cork, with Gardaí exploring the role of dissident republican activity in their investigation.

The shooting happened just before 5pm on the Great William O’Brien Street in the Blackpool area of the city.

Two men wearing balaclavas got out of a car, approached the victim and shot him once.

They then fired at least two more shots as the man lay on the ground.

Two partially-burned out cars have been found by gardaí - one at Redemption Road in Blackpool and one at Killeens in Co Cork.

The injured man was treated at the scene before he was taken to Cork University Hospital, where he died just before 7pm.

Gardaí say a post-mortem examination is due to be carried out.

The victim worked close to the area where he was shot and lived on the northside of the city.

While gardaí say they are keeping an open mind on a motive for the shooting, the role of dissident republican activity will be one of the areas examined in their investigation.