Man shot in leg as he answered front door

A man in his 50s was last night shot in the hip whilst answering the front door.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a shooting incident in the Drumgullion area of Newry.

Detective Sergeant James Johnston said “Shortly after 8.15 pm police received a report that a man in his 50s had been shot in the hip whilst answering his front door.

"The man was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

"A Grey Peugeot 206 was reported on fire a short distance away in Violet Hill Avenue, just after the shooting occurred. Police are investigating if the vehicle is linked to the incident."

Det Sergeant Johnston added: "This was a callous and brazen attack in which the injured party could easily have lost their life and a motive for it remains unclear at present.

"I would appeal that anyone with information or who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the Drumgullion area contact Detectives at Ardmore on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1331 of 24/10/17.

"Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information anonymously they can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”