Man shot in supermarket car park

A man has been shot in the car park of a supermarket in Bangor, Co Down, police have said.

The incident occurred at about 3pm at the Sainsbury's superstore outlet.

The injured man sustained gunshot wounds in the attack, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said.

Detective Sergeant Keith Wilson appealed for anyone with information on the shooting to come forward.

"Police are currently in attendance at an incident in the Balloo Link area of Bangor. It is believed that one man has sustained gunshot wounds," he said.

It is believed the supermarket on the Balloo Link on the outskirts of the town was busy with Sunday shoppers.

Google image of Sainsbury's car park in Bangor

Reports emerged on social media that shoppers heard a confrontation and a number of gunshots and saw the injured man being given first aid in the car park.