Man spotted with ‘pitcher of booze’ arrested for drink-driving

A man has been arrested after he was spotted by CCTV operators leaving a bar in Lisburn carrying “a pitcher of booze” before getting into a vehicle and driving off.

CityWatch Lisburn CCTV operators observed the man leaving licensed premises in the city centre at around 10.30pm on Wednesday night (November 9) and later spotted him driving on Chapel Hill.

The camera operators alerted police, who stopped the vehicle on the Moira Road a short time later and arrested the man on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol.

A post on the CityWatch Lisburn Facebook page said: “Another drink driver has been arrested and is on his way to custody after CityWatch CCTV operators observed the male leaving a bar with a pitcher of booze.

“The male was then observed driving away in a vehicle. Police were informed and the vehicle was stopped and the driver arrested for driving with excess alcohol.”

Meanwhile, CityWatch CCTV operators have confirmed that they will be assisting police in Lisburn and Castlereagh with their Christmas anti-drink driving campaign.