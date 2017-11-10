Man ‘stabbed after saying he didn’t have any cigarettes’

A man in his 30s was stabbed in the leg after telling two men who approached him in the Cliftonpark Avenue area of Belfast that he didn’t have any cigarettes, it has been reported.

A police spokesperson said: “Police in North Belfast are appealing for witnesses following an assault in the Cliftonpark Avenue area of Belfast.”

Constable McHale said: “At approximately 7pm on Wednesday 1st November a 30 year old male was assaulted and has been taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

“The victim stated that he was approached by 2 males. One male asked for a cigarette and when he stated he didn’t have any this male assaulted him before stabbing him in the leg.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the assault to contact police at Tennent Street Station on 101 quoting incident number 802 of the 1st November 2017.”

Constable McHale added: “Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”