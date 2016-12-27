Man stabbed in back in Antrim

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault in the Dublin Road area of Antrim last night, Monday 26 December.

It was reported that at around 8.25pm an altercation took place between a number of people in the area of High Street.

A family group who were socialising in the town centre were then chased by a number of people onto Dublin Road and assaulted. A 19 year old male was taken to hospital for treatment to a stab wound to his back. His condition is described as serious.

Detectives are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident at High Street, Dublin Road or the Bridge Street area or anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation to contact Detectives in Antrim on 101 quoting reference number 973 of 26/12/16. Information can also be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.