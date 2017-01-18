Man stable after west Belfast shooting

A man in his 20s has been shot in both legs in west Belfast.

The attack happened on Tuesday at about 10pm on the Monagh Road in Turf Lodge.

The man was taken to hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds. A spokesperson for the Belfast Health Trust this morning described the victim’s condition as stable.

The incident comes after a man and women were shot in a paramilitary-style attack in the nearby Norglen Parade last week. The couple had refused to hand over their son to the gunmen.

Police are appealing for witnesses.