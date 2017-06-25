Man struck on head with hatchet in murder bid

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was struck on the head with a hatchet.

The 34-year-old victim was attacked in Glenrosa Link in north Belfast around 1.15am on Sunday.

Detective Inspector Paul Rowland said: “He was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition at present.”

The arrested men, both aged 26, are being interviewed at Musgrave police station.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and can be contacted by calling 101, quoting reference 100 of 25/06/17.”

Alternatively information about this crime can also be given anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.