Man suffered broken jaw in Belfast park attack

A man was left with a broken jaw after being kicked and jumped on as he lay in a north Belfast park at the weekend, a court heard on Monday.

The victim, in his 30s, remains in hospital following an attack in the Waterworks he claims was carried out by another resident in nearby hostel accommodation.

John-Paul Magennis, of Cliftonville Avenue in Belfast, appeared before the city’s Magistrates Court charged with intentionally causing grievous bodily harm.

The 30-year-old was granted bail on condition that he does not contact the man targeted on Saturday evening.

A detective constable had opposed his release, claiming there was a risk of re-offending.

He told District Judge Fiona Bagnall: “This is an incident where the injured party has been kicked and jumped on when he was on the ground.”

The detective confirmed that a potential witness to the incident has refused to provide a statement.

Defence solicitor Dennis Boyd argued that Magennis has been wrongly blamed for an attack he denies.

He told the court that the victim had been thrown out of the hostel on Friday following an altercation with his client.

Magennis was arrested four hours after the assault, based on a statement from the man taken to hospital with a broken jaw.

“There’s bad blood between these two men, that’s what we say is the motivation for the injured party making these allegations,” Mr Boyd said.

“There’s no dispute this man was subjected to a violent attack, but we are saying Mr Magennis took no part in it.”

Granting bail, Mrs Bagnall also imposed a curfew and alcohol ban.

Magennis is due back in court next month.