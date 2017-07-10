Man suffers serious injuries in Ballymena assault

Police in Ballymena are investigating a report of an assault in the town on Saturday night (July 8).

A man in his forties was found to have sustained a number of injuries in an incident on the corner of Larne Street and James Street at around 10.30pm.

He was subsequently treated in hospital for fractures to his eye socket and jaw.

Police are appealing for witnesses and can be contacted by calling 101 quoting reference number 1471 08/07/17.

Alternatively information about crime can be passed anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.