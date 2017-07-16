Man sustains puncture wounds in north Belfast attack

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following the report of a serious assault in the St James Mews area of Belfast on Saturday.

Constable Malloy said: “It was reported at approximately 12:25pm of the date in question that a 19-year-old man was assaulted in his home by a number of males and sustained puncture wounds to his shoulder which are not believed to be life-threatening as a result.

“This attack continued into a nearby street and onto the Antrim Road before the persons made off in the direction of the Cliftonville Road.

“I am appealing to anyone who with information contact Tennent Street Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 538 on 15/07/17. Or alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”