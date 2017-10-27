Man targeted by ‘Predator Hunters’ sues group

A group set up to confront suspected sexual offenders in Northern Ireland is being sued by one of those featured on its website, it emerged today.

The man has issued High Court proceedings against the operators of Predator Hunters NI.

His case is understood to involve claims around breach of privacy and harassment.

Lawyers representing the man, who has been granted anonymity, sought an injunction to stop further publication. The defendant has given an undertaking to remove his details from the website.

Barrister Peter Girvan, for Predator Hunters NI, said it would comply with any order or ongoing police investigation.

The group is expected to defend the action on the basis that information was posted in the public interest.

A judge listed the case for review next month.