Man threw glass at reveller in popular Belfast nightclub

A 30-year old who threw a glass at another man in a Belfast nightclub has been ordered to complete 240 hours of community service for his “moment of madness”.

Kyle Christopher Morrison, from Russell Court, was also ordered to pay the victim £750 in compensation.

During the hearing on Tuesday, Belfast Recorder Judge David McFarland said: “Ordinary members of the public out enjoying themselves do not like to see and are appalled by this type of activity in their presence.”

Belfast Crown Court heard that as a result of the incident in 21 Social last July, a reveller sustained an ear injury. The court also heard the injured man and Morrison’s father had a “run-in” eight years ago, and that last summer’s incident was borne from a grudge.

The incident occurred around 1am on July 17 last year. Crown barrister Mark Farrell said that as the injured party was talking with friends, he felt something hit him on the back of his head. He turned and faced Morrison who he then brought to the ground.

Morrison was detained by staff and later arrested while the other man received 10 stitches for a gash to the back of his ear.

Mr Farrell said the injured party did not make a victim impact statement, was not in court and “wanted to get on with his life”.

Morrison, a master technician with a car dealership, pleaded guilty.

His defence barrister Jonathan Browne pointed out that apart from a caution, Morrison had no previous convictions and said his client “profoundly regretted” the incident which he described as a “moment of madness”.