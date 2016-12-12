Man to appear in court following police pursuit

A man, who was arrested in Newtownabbey on Saturday after a police pursuit, has been charged with a number of offences.

A 23-year-old man has been charged with aggravated vehicle taking, driving whilst disqualified, failing to stop and using a motor vehicle without insurance. He is due to appear at Craigavon Magistrates Court on the morning of Friday, January 6.

As is normal procedure, all charges are reviewed by the PPS.

The Timers understands the charge follows the arrest of the man in the Newtownabbey area on the evening of Saturday, December 10 following a police pursuit. A report is due to be sent to the PPS in relation to theft.