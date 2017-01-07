Man to face trial on rape and sexual assault charges

A 41-year-old man has been returned for trial to Craigavon Crown Court charged with rape and sexual assault.

Neil Alexander Fullerton, Portmore Street, Portadown, appeared at a preliminary enquiry last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

It is alleged that between May 10 and May 12 last year he raped a female and he committed a sexual assault on her.

Fullerton is also accused of common assault on a female on May 12 and is further charged with unlawful possession of a class B drug, cannabis, on May 14.

He was remanded on his bail to appear for arraignment at Craigavon Crown Court on February 14.

Conditions of the bail are that he is not to be under the influence of alcohol in a public place, he is to be tagged and is to be under a curfew from 7pm to 7am.

He is to have no contact with the alleged injured party in the matter.