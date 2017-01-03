Man to face trial over attempted murders

A man is to stand trial accused of trying to murder two cousins in north Belfast, a judge has ordered.

James Bell was allegedly involved in stabbings at an apartment block on the Limestone Road in October 2015.

The 39-year-old, with a previous address at Parkend Street in the city, is charged with the attempted murders of Michael and Edward Rosbotham.

He also faces three counts of threats to kill connected to the same incident.

A previous court was told the Rosbothams sustained multiple knife wounds in the alleged attack at the Delaware Building.

Bell has denied the offences, with claims of self-defence being raised.

He appeared before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday for a preliminary enquiry hearing.

District Judge Fiona Bagnall backed prosecution submissions that he has a case to answer.

She granted an application to have him sent for trial at Belfast Crown Court.

Bell will now return to court for arraignment on a date to be fixed.