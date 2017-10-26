Man to stand trial on animal cruelty charges

A 29-year-old man is to stand trial later this year on animal cruelty charges.

Neil Frederick Pinkerton has been charged with, and denies, two counts of causing unnecessary suffering to a dog, and a third count of cruelty to a fox.

Pinkerton, from Clandeboye Street in east Belfast, appeared at Belfast Crown Court where he was arraigned on three separate offences.

He was charged with causing unnecessary suffering to both a black and tan terrier dog, and a fox, on December 28, 2016.

He was also charged with causing unnecessary suffering to a black and tan terrier dog on January 25, 2017.

All the offences have been brought under the Welfare of Animals Act (Northern Ireland) 2011.

A trial has been scheduled for December 12.