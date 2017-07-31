Man to stand trial over park rape of teenage boy

A man is to stand trial charged with raping a teenage boy in west Belfast, a judge has ordered.

Gerard Scannell, 40, allegedly carried out the sex attack at Falls Park in July 2016.

Scannell, previously of Ballymurphy Road in the city, denies three counts of rape and a further sexual assault on the 16-year-old alleged victim.

Appearing before Belfast Magistrates’ Court for a preliminary enquiry, he confirmed that he understood the charges against him.

Scannell declined to give evidence or call witnesses at this stage in proceedings.

Defence counsel Mark Farrell did not challenge submissions that his client has a case to answer.

Following a brief hearing District Judge Fiona Bagnall granted a prosecution application to have Scannell returned for Crown Court trial at a later date.

She released him on continuing bail to live at an undisclosed address.

It was also confirmed during the hearing that Scannell will be represented by two barristers at trial due to the seriousness of the charges.

His defence is expected to centre on the reliability and admissibility of identification evidence in the case.