Man who bit paramedics is jailed for four months

A man has been jailed for four months for offences including biting paramedics on the hands who were forced to restrain him when they were called to an incident at the Simon Community in Coleraine in the summer.

Ciaran McKeown, whose address was given as the Simon Community on Coleraine’s Lodge Road but who is originally from Ballymena, also shouted at police that he would “burn down their homes with their families inside” during the incident on July 15, a prosecutor said.

McKeown appeared at Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday - his 22nd birthday - via video link in Maghaberry Prison where he had been on remand.

He admitted assaulting two male ambulance workers; assaulting a police officer; assaulting a female; damaging a pair of handcuffs and attempted to damage a police cell van.

A prosecutor said at 8.40pm on July 15 police attended the Simon Community in Coleraine where McKeown had allegedly assaulted a person.

Paramedics had restrained McKeown on the ground after he “came at them with a pint glass”.

He had bitten both of the ambulance workers on the hands and after being arrested he kicked a police officer and made threats.

McKeown damaged a pair of handcuffs and damaged a police cell van. CS spray had to be used to calm him down.

Defence barrister Michael Smyth said the defendant had a significant criminal record for his age and abused drugs and alcohol.

He said his client was remorseful for his actions.

Mr Smyth said the defendant suffers blackouts and “when he wakes up it is usually in a police station”.